Ex-Raith and Hearts striker Graham Weir sent off as Kirkcaldy YM grab last minute winner

Kirkcaldy YM 3 Harthill Royal 2

YM went into this match with a view to completing their second league double of the season and didn’t let themselves down in a match which was not short of controversy.

It was the YM that started the stronger and it was no surprise when skipper Jason Nouri was well placed on the edge of the box to drive a great shot past Jonathon Grier in the visitors goal with only four minutes on the clock.

YM continued to create chances and Kyle Fenton was disappointed to see his shot slip past the post following a well worked move.

This was followed by a dramatic goal-line clearance by Darren McIntosh for Harthill who somehow managed to clear the ball acrobatically on the line after goalkeeper Grier had been chipped.

YM did not have it all their own way and a stramash in the YM box ended in a free-kick to Kirkcaldy but not before Nouri and Harthill’s and former Hearts stalwart Graham Weir found their way into the referee’s book. Despite enjoying most of the ball in the first half the YM fell to a sucker punch just before the break when Craig Johnstone equalised for the visitors.

The second half started quietly with both teams trying to make a breakthrough but it fell to visiting centre-back Liam Baillie to put Harthill ahead on the hour mark when he headed past YM goalkeeper Robert Wilson following a set piece.

The match was to blow up on 71 minutes.

Following a disputed throw-in which was subsequently taken quickly by the YM the ball was quickly transferred across the park which allowed Ronnie Martin a look at the Harthill goal and he despatched the ball in style past Grier.

A well taken and deserved equaliser for the YM.

A disgruntled Harthill team felt otherwise and their protestation to referee Raymond Whyte saw Weir pick up a second caution and an early shower.

The dramatics weren’t finished with the YM looking to finish off ten-man Harthill.

It was not, however, until the final minute that they got their just rewards. Kyle Renton found himself free and this time he made no mistake to hit the winner.

Further protests by Harthill saw Baillie see red when he picked up a second booking.

Overall an excellent performance by the YM and they can look forward to the visit of Bathgate Thistle to Denfield this Saturday in the Premier League. Kick-off 2.30 p.m.