Ex-Raith Rovers chief executive Andrew Barrowman reveals "strained" relationship with board before shock dismissal

Former Raith Rovers chief executive Andrew Barrowman has revealed that the relationship between him and some fellow board members had become “strained” in the run up to his shock dismissal last month.

Speaking to William Hill’s weekly SPFL preview show, The Warm-Up, Barrowman said: "Abruptly is the word I would use to describe it (being fired by Raith).

"I think relationships with two or three people within the club had become a bit strained from my perspective. And I didn't see it coming. Not all was rosy if you want to say it that way, but certainly it was a shock to the system.

"I know I've had an impact on that club and an impact that I know will stand them in good stead for ten, 20, 30 years to come. I'm OK, it's disappointing at the time but I'm fairly relaxed in terms of where I am and my part I played in the journey in the last couple of years.

"You're hurting with decisions, especially when you care so passionately about a role that's away from you. But it doesn't really matter does it? In the grand scheme of life in football things are like that.”

Ex-Kelty Hearts sporting director Barrowman, 40, who had been in his Stark’s Park role since May 2023 as part of the consortium which took over from John Sim, is proud of the upgrade in facilities at Raith since then and his overall legacy.

He said: “I think the changes that's happened at the club and everything that's gone with it speaks for itself. I'm pretty content. I know the part I played, it wasn't just all me. It was a team of people and there were a lot of people out there who were part of that journey.

“I have another business away from football that I was kind of working in and quite happy working on it if I was sucked back in if. You're used to football being all consuming, whether it is a player, a manager, a CEO. You immerse yourself in it, it's 24/7.”

On the bold call to sack manager Ian Murray just one game into the 2024-’25 season, Barrowman said: "I think you learn from decisions. I still think it was the right decision.

"Certainly round about the time we could have done things differently, but I was very certain. Others were very certain it was the right thing for the club longer term.”

Barrowman admitted that the early departure of Murray and his successor in the dugout, Neill Collins, who left after four months to take over as gaffer at Sacramento Republic in California, hadn’t helped in their William Hill Championship bid this season.

He added: "We obviously got a bit of pain and the season that's transpired it's not helped in terms of where they sit currently with the upheaval and the second managerial change.

"Sometimes you reap what you sow (with Murray’s dismissal) but ultimately it was 100% the right decision.

"I was there, I saw what happened every day. I'm still sitting here knowing it was the right decision, that's my opinion. That's what we're paid to do.

"But at the time we probably could have handled it a little bit differently.”