Ex-Raith Rovers management duo are reunited

Grant Murray and Laurie Ellis during their time at Raith Rovers (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

And it’s a reversal of roles as Murray has been appointed Ellis’s assistant manager at the League One club, after leaving Edinburgh City where he had been fulfilling the same role to Gary Naysmith.

After six years between City and a coaching role at Hibs, he has rejoined his former team-mate and colleague who was appointed the Spiders head coach last month.

Murray was manager at Raith Rovers and Ellis his assistant from 2012 until the end of season 2014-2015 and their reign included the famous Ramsden’s Challenge Cup win over Rangers in 2014.

After leaving Stark’s Park, Murray – a former Hearts defender – became a youth coach at Hibs leading the under-20s to a league and cup double in 2017-18.

At Easter Road he also worked under current Queen’s Park CEO LeeAnn Dempster who welcomed him to Lesser Hampden on Wednesday afternoon.

After being re-united with his former team-mate and boss, Ellis added: “I was fortunate to develop a great relationship on the park with Grant towards the end of our careers which we carried into our early years as coaches.

“His work as both player and coach has benefited from his fantastic professionalism, commitment and work ethic which is why he is ideal for our club.

“Grant has gained excellent experience working under several top managers in recent years which adds to his value as our Assistant Head Coach.”