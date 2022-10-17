Ex-Raith Rovers midfielder Grant Gillespie tells of joy at netting winner against old side for Morton

Ex-Raith Rovers midfielder Grant Gillespie celebrating scoring for Greenock Morton against his old side on Saturday (Pic: Alan Murray)

The 31-year-old beat Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald from the spot three minutes into stoppage time at Cappielow Park, lifting the Inverclyde side up to fifth place in the Scottish Championship, with 17 points from 11 games, and denying his old club an opportunity to pull away from the bottom three.

“I felt we probably had a couple of good shots for penalties and ultimately we ended up getting one in the last minute,” Gillespie, with the Kirkcaldy team from June 2018 to July 2019, told Morton’s Facebook page.

“It doesn’t matter if you get it in the first minute or last minute, it’s always a good thing to happen and fortunately enough, I managed to stick it away. It’s a great three points for us.

“I didn’t realise it was probably going to be the last kick of the game. I knew it was late on, but I had full focus to step up and get good contact on the ball and pick a spot, which I did, and thankfully it hit the back of the net.

“It’s a massive three points, and that’s three in a row now so it’s important that we take that confidence into next week against Dundee.

“At the end of the day, a win is the most important thing.”

Morton manager Dougie Imrie was full of praise for his match-winner, adding: “I was pleased to get the penalty when we did, the last kick of the ball. It’s always nice to get one at that time.

“I’m really pleased to have Grant, a real quality player who, for me, should be playing in the premier league.

“I had full faith in Grant. He’s taken them all season and put them away.”