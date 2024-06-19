Ex-Raith Rovers stalwart Niall Russell reveals why John McGlynn was so easy to interview
Russell, 52, who recently quit after eight years in the Stark’s Park role, told the Fife Free Press: "Over the years I interviewed every manager over and over. And every player that signed for us.
"The manager who was the easiest to interview was John McGlynn because you would ask him one question and he would answer four.
"You would just get a description of everything you needed to know and you would just think: 'What do I ask next?'
"So in some ways that made it more enjoyable, although sometimes it left you having to scramble and make things up on the spot.
"I wouldn't like to say which manager was the least easy to interview.
"After defeats every manager can be - not difficult - but they're not always in the mood for talking.
"Standing on a touchline interviewing a manager after a big loss was the hardest aspect of my job because what do you say after being heavily beaten or outplayed?
"I remember one that wasn't one of my interviews, but the classic one was Stranraer away five years ago, when Davie Hancok interviewed John McGlynn.
"John was banned from the touchline, so he was able to do his post match straight away when he was raw and we'd lost as well and John had a bit of a go at Davie on camera.”
Russell said that interviewing players was always a very enjoyable part of his Raith gig.
He added: "It's great interviewing players because they're doing the dream job that every boy wants to do, no matter what they say.
"They've all been good. The one I've enjoyed most - because I've interviewed him the most over the years - is probably Lewis Vaughan.
"He's so well practised at it now.
"I did one of the interviews for one of his rehab videos and it actually never got aired because he then got injured again afterwards.
"But I still watch it back now and just the way he talks about football and the injuries, and the way he's coped with it is just really inspiring and he's dead easy to talk to."
