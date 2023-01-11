Ex-Raith Rovers star Craig Dargo enjoys being on the other side of the camera

Craig Dargo (left) celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers (Pic Alan Harvey/SNS)

For the 45-year-old former forward, who also starred for Kilmarnock, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, St Mirren, Partick Thistle, Dumbarton, Dunfermline Athletic and Berwick Rangers in a 20-year professional career before retiring in 2015, was part of the Raith TV commentary team for last Friday night’s 1-1 home Championship draw against Dundee.

“I really enjoyed the first-half co-commentary,” Dargo told Raith TV. “I think you maybe need to get me back in there because the first-half went smoothly and then as soon as I’ve left, what a difference and a turnaround.

"It was a really good experience. It was nice to be asked to come along and commentate on such a big game.

"It was a really interesting game and it was such a contrast between the first and the second-half.

"It was a deserved point I think in the end.

"But it’s been a really great evening. From the hospitality to coming alongside yourself (Raith TV commentator) and then mixing with the supporters.

"When you become a wee bit older and your playing career’s finished you get to integrate with the supporters a little bit more often.

"It is a family club. There are a lot of really good memories of my family being here and this being the initial club for me to kind of make my way into the game.

"I’ve got a lot of respect. It’s a club I always look out for the results and I always wish to do well.”

Dargo, who scored 37 goals in 102 appearances for Rovers between 1995 and 2000, has great recollections of his years as a Stark’s Park player.

"It’s great to hear the stats,” he said. “It brings back fond memories but I was lucky enough and fortunate enough to play with some really good players in my time here, some really experienced players.

"I think big Kevin Twaddle (another ex-Raith star who also attended the Dundee game) will be claiming about 35 of them as assists!

"Your career flashes by so fast but I remember a lot of games. I remember the derbies we had against Dunfermline here and the crowds packed to the rafters, both here and at East End Park.

"Raith in the Premier League and playing Bayern Munich in Europe. I just hope the club can get back to that.”

There were no fewer than six different Raith managers – Jimmy Nicholl (twice), Jimmy Thomson, Tommy McLean, Iain Munro, John McVeigh and Peter Hetherston) during Dargo’s time at the club, which he gave his thoughts on.

"I think it was a transitional period for the club and an unfortunate period for the club,” he said.

"However for me it was a great learning process of people coming in and going out the door and having to learn how to play under different managers and different styles.