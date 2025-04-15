Ex-Raith Rovers star Ethan Ross could help Falkirk clinch title against former employers this weekend

Ethan Ross celebrates scoring for Falkirk (Pic SNS)

Ex-Raith Rovers star Ethan Ross is in the Falkirk side which could win the William Hill Championship crown on Saturday by beating his former employers in the 3pm kick-off at Falkirk Stadium.

The 23-year-old former Aberdeen midfielder went on to serve Raith between 2020 and 2023, before a season-long loan move to Falkirk for the 2023-’24 campaign was followed by him signing a permanent two-year deal with the Bairns last June.

Speaking ahead of the Raith game, before which table toppers Falkirk lead second-placed Livingston by six points with three matches left – Livi host Ayr United this Friday evening – Ross said: “I've nothing but good memories from Raith. The gaffer here (John McGlynn) took me there on loan and then permanently again.

"I was almost struggling to get a club because I'd fallen out with Aberdeen.

"My time at Raith was different. I had a lot of challenges with injuries, but they stuck by me and I'm thankful for them, for the two-and-a-half, three years that I spent there.

"And so I've only got good memories from there.”

Ross’s time at Raith was disrupted by injuries, with him turning out 80 times during his spell at Stark’s Park.

He added: “When you're injured, you kind of forget how good it is to just be able to go out onto the pitch feeling 100% and enjoying playing football, even in training.

"Not even just games, but in training. But right now, I've obviously, touch wood, injury-free this season and I've been really loving it.”

Falkirk will be crowned champions this weekend if Livingston don’t win and they do.