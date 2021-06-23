Ex-Raith star Regan Hendry signs for English League two side
The former Raith Rovers midfielder chose to move on from Stark’s Park after his contract expired at the end of last season.
The Gloucestershire side play in League Two of the EFL where Hendry has penned a two-year deal.
The move comes after a season where the 23-year-old excelled and was named in both the PFA and SPFL Championship teams of the season.
He was also one of the nominees for Championship player of the year and was a double winner in Raith’s end of the season awards.
Forest green were named by FIFA as the “greenest team in the world” after it became completely carbon-neutral and was officially recognised as the world’s first vegan football club in 2017.
Posting on Twitter Hendry said: “Next step in the journey. Buzzing to sign for @fgrfc_official can’t wait to get started! #VeganHendry.”