Ex-Raith star Regan Hendry signs for English League two side

Regan Hendry in action for Raith last season

The Gloucestershire side play in League Two of the EFL where Hendry has penned a two-year deal.

The move comes after a season where the 23-year-old excelled and was named in both the PFA and SPFL Championship teams of the season.

He was also one of the nominees for Championship player of the year and was a double winner in Raith’s end of the season awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest green were named by FIFA as the “greenest team in the world” after it became completely carbon-neutral and was officially recognised as the world’s first vegan football club in 2017.