Greg Shields won his first match in charge of St Andrews United last Saturday (Pic Ben Kearney)

Having stepped down as Dunfermline Athletic Youth Academy leader in January to pursue a new career path in computer software management, newly-appointed St Andrews United boss Greg Shields has explained what enticed him back to football.

Former Rangers, Dunfermline, Charlton Athletic, Kilmarnock and Carolina RailHawks player Shields, 48, who led Saints to a 1-0 win at Oakley United in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round in his first game in charge last Saturday thanks to a Lewis Payne goal, told the Herald and Citizen: “I’m happy to get back in the game and the ambitions of St Andrews United and the direction they want to go really appealed to me. And that was one of the reasons why I was attracted to it.

"I would say that my batteries have been recharged by my time away from football and I had no intent to come back in, but after speaking to Fraser (Saints chairman Fraser Ogston) and hearing what he wants to do I changed my mind.

"I had previously been offered a few positions in terms of full-time and part-time football but I turned them down.

Greg Shields pictured in 2019 when he was Dunfermline Athletic assistant manager (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

"But I felt this was a really good opportunity to get back in, try something new and try to build the club, invest in the youth which I have a history in.

"Saints have a very young squad with a lot of good older players too. There’s a bit of fight there and there’s a good foundation.

"I’ve had five training sessions now with the group and the boys don’t cause me a lot of problems. They’re open to listening and learning and there are no big egos there.

"You’ve got to cuddle some players and kick others, it’s about understanding the player. It’s a club that I think I’ll do well at, the team will continue to do well or improve and the priority is to stay in the league.

Greg Shields is pictured playing for Dunfermline Athletic at Celtic in September 2006 (Pic Ian Rutherford)

"I feel that is a challenge but it’s a really good way back into football. I have no intention to go back into full-time football as I’m really happy with the job I’m in just now.

"I’ll be able to cope with that and managing Saints no bother.

"I’m in early and I’m back late. I’m doing nothing on Monday and Wednesday nights (Saints training sessions), they are dead nights for me.

"But I had the comfort of getting home from football and just chilling out.

"Now my life changes again and I’m back into the frying pan a wee bit.”

On his former jobs at Dunfermline, where he worked for five years, Shields added: “I’d been in every role there, assistant manager, assistant coach, first team coach, reserve coach and academy head of professional.

"I enjoyed my time at the club. They were good for me and I did a good job. But I decided last December that I wanted to step down and try something different.

"Being at a club for so long, you know every single person, you know how it works. I didn’t become bored of it, I just thought: ‘Do I want to be doing this in five years’ time?’ And to answer that question, I didn’t and being away from it has actually been quite good.

"I’d just had enough. So I did that and I love what I’m doing just now. I’m a national manager in a computer software company in Dunfermline, so it’s a completely opposite direction from football.

"I like to challenge myself in a different world. I’d known the managing director of the company for some time and I had a chat with him. I think my role dealing with so many people across management to board level to parents, to players, is very similar in terms of the commercial side at the company because you’re dealing with clients all the time.

"So I think he saw that as a positive. Obviously I didn’t have a lot of experience in this. But when you’re dealing with clients you’re making sure they’re happy, you’re trying to keep the business thriving and I’m a people person.

"The MD said that at the time that it very much ran in tandem with what I’d been doing and it was a really good sideways step for me in terms of career pathway.”

Shields takes United to Sauchie Juniors for an East of Scotland League Premier Division match this Saturday which kicks off at 2.30pm.