Ex-Rangers star Greg Shields oversees major improvement at St Andrews United

Greg Shields had multiple coaching roles at Dunfermline Athletic before taking Saints job after almost a year out of football

Six months after taking over the manager’s role at St Andrews United, Greg Shields has overseen a remarkable improvement to lead the newly-promoted club to a fine ninth-place finish in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Rangers star Shields, 48, was appointed in November with the club battling the drop with gaffer Garry Wright having resigned after a disappointing run of results before Stevie Clark’s brief stint ‘steadying the ship’.

"When we came in I think we were on six points,” Shields said. “Clarky had two games and got four points so we have come a long way in five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We inherited a club that was struggling and finding it hard to get results. We came in and changed the mindset of a team that was losing week in, week out through setplay goals or being up and giving away silly goals.

"We changed that mentality over a short period of time and they responded really well. The chairman and the board have been very good, the players have responded in a positive way that’s been full of energy and life, exciting.

"It’s a pity the season came to an end when it did because I felt we were on a real good track.”

Shields was speaking after last weekend’s 3-1 victory at Edinburgh University in their final league game, when Saints recovered from the concession of an early goal to win with fine strikes by James Collins, Lewis Lorimer and Lewis Payne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We never coped with how well they started,” the gaffer said. “They pressed us really high and we struggled with it. Then after about 15 minutes we got a foothold in the game when we focused on moving the ball quicker from the back.

“The last two or three weeks I’ve said to the players to go and enjoy themselves, play with freedom and do things right – the way they have been doing things in the last couple of months.

"Our goals were great. Finlay Allan did really well down the left hand side and James Collins – who is on a hot streak just now – had a really good finish. That’s pleasing.

"And I’m glad Lewis Lorimer got the goal for us because he’s been probing away week in, week out. He’s been an excellent addition and fitted in really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And the third goal was very good too from Lewis Payne, our top goalscorer.

"He was under the weather, that’s why he never started.”

Looking ahead to season 2025-’26, Shields added: “Picking it up when we get back in is going to be tough.

"But I think to push next year – get higher up the league – that’s the aim.

"We’ve got a good nucleus of the squad - we’ve re-signed 14 of them – and new faces will come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are hot on the heels of four or five players. I’m probably looking to get to 18 or 19 of a squad.

"It’s not for the lack of work we’re trying to do to get players in. It’s just that time of season which becomes a little bit of a lull.

"Players go on holiday and then they want to get back into it probably June time. We start back at the end of June.”