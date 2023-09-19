Ex-Scotland captain Gary Mcallister set for Raith Rovers Hall of FAme show
The former national captain is the first of two VIPs to be announced to join Raith legend Paquito at the show at the Adam Smith Theatre on Monday, November 20 - and his addition is set to spark more ticket sales as the last few remaining seats remain on sale.
It will be the first Hall of Fame since the pandemic and a major refurbishment closed the theatre for three years. It re-opens this weekend with a special sold out gala community show.
Mcallister will recall his illustrious career which saw him capped 57 times, win a treble with Liverpool as well as spells with Leeds United and Coventry City.,Since hanging up his boots, the former Motherwell star has managed Leeds and Coventry as well as working as assistant manager or coach at several teams.
He will also join sponsors for a pre-show afternoon lunch with Q&A. One sponsor slot remains available for this - for details email [email protected]
General admission tickets remain on sale at Home of Hopcroft on Kirkcaldy High Street or online at http://bit.ly/rrfchof
The show will also induct a batch of Raith legends, including Danny Lennon, Tommy Hislop and Jason Thomson, with more to ber unveiled in the coming weeks,.