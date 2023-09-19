News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Ex-Scotland captain Gary Mcallister set for Raith Rovers Hall of FAme show

Scotland legend Gary Mcallister MBE will be on stage for this year’s Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame show in Kirkcaldy.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 16:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The former national captain is the first of two VIPs to be announced to join Raith legend Paquito at the show at the Adam Smith Theatre on Monday, November 20 - and his addition is set to spark more ticket sales as the last few remaining seats remain on sale.

It will be the first Hall of Fame since the pandemic and a major refurbishment closed the theatre for three years. It re-opens this weekend with a special sold out gala community show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mcallister will recall his illustrious career which saw him capped 57 times, win a treble with Liverpool as well as spells with Leeds United and Coventry City.,Since hanging up his boots, the former Motherwell star has managed Leeds and Coventry as well as working as assistant manager or coach at several teams.

Gary McAllister is seen prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Mirren at Ibrox Stadium, March 2021 Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)Gary McAllister is seen prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Mirren at Ibrox Stadium, March 2021 Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Gary McAllister is seen prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Mirren at Ibrox Stadium, March 2021 Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Most Popular

He will also join sponsors for a pre-show afternoon lunch with Q&A. One sponsor slot remains available for this - for details email [email protected]

General admission tickets remain on sale at Home of Hopcroft on Kirkcaldy High Street or online at http://bit.ly/rrfchof

The show will also induct a batch of Raith legends, including Danny Lennon, Tommy Hislop and Jason Thomson, with more to ber unveiled in the coming weeks,.