'Excellent' Callum Smith display at Ross County assessed by Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray
The boss said of the 24-year-old former Airdrieonians striker’s performance: “I thought he was excellent today. That’s a hard ask for any striker.
"We’ve asked Callum to go up there and played him because of his legs. We felt there would be gaps in between centre-halves.
"We’ve actually done quite well against a back three over the last couple of seasons but we had to try and get better support to Callum after half-time which we definitely did.
"We asked Dylan, Aidan and Sam to be 10 yards higher and Callum gave the three centre-halves a really tough game. They’ll certainly know this evening that they were in a game.
"He took the physical battle to them, he showed willingness to run in behind and scored a fantastic goal so it was a really good day.”
On Raith’s overall display at the Global Energy Stadium, Murray, speaking to Raith TV, added: "It was night and day from where we were against East Fife four weeks ago.
"Our fluency was there today. We were better than we were on Tuesday night which sometimes can be easier because they (County) were going to be a lot more open than Stranraer were going to be.
"We were the ones getting hit on the counter attack.
"So I was really, really happy with the effort, really happy with some of the quality.
"There are areas we want to get better at, there's areas we want to try and exploit against other teams.”
