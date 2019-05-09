‘Excellent football’ delights Burgh boss

Newburgh Juniors are ending what has been a solid campaign on a high.

At the weekend the East Shore Park men crushed Fife rivals Kirkcaldy YM 5-1 in a cup encounter.

For manager Scott Hudson there were plenty of positives he could take from the match ahead of the final game of the season next Saturday.

Hudson was delighted with his side’s performance in their last home game of the season in front of their own fans.

He said: “We played some excellent football throughout the team and posed a threat every time we went forward.

“I wanted us to play on the front foot pressing YM when they were in possession and we did this throughout the game never allowing them to settle on the ball.”

Newburgh Juniors have a free week this Saturday with their final game of the season the following week against Glenrothes at Warout Stadium.