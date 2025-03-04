Excitement ahead of official launch of Thornton Hibs Ladies FC

Youngsters from Thornton Hibs Ladies FC feeder club St Andrews and East Neuk Girls FC

In a major development at Thornton Hibs – a football club founded way back in 1935 – Thornton Hibs Ladies FC will be launched in a ceremony at Memorial Park this Sunday from 2pm.

With Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman MBE, in attendance, piper Jack Burns will open proceedings, with players, staff, guests, supporting businesses, dignitaries and girls from pathway clubs at the official cutting of a green and white ribbon to declare the new club’s existence.

“This event on Sunday certainly is exciting,” said Thornton Hibs Ladies FC chairperson Steven Hamilton, a 53-year-old retired policeman, of Kirkcaldy who has coached in football for several years. “Not only for the people that have now become Thornton Hibs Ladies, but for Thornton Hibs themselves.

"It’s also exciting for our pathway teams Kennoway Star Hearts – which has over 100 girls aged five to 16 in six teams – and St Andrews & East Neuk Girls FC, who have 150 girls and a similar number of teams.

"Eventually we also hope to have a Thornton Hibs ladies development team. So we’re not necessarily in a place where girls are coming straight from playing youth football into an adult team. We’re hoping to replicate the normal set-up within the men’s game.”

Thornton Hibs Ladies’ 19 players – a mix of youthful and experienced footballers – will be led by head coach Chris Laird, who has an extensive coaching background in youth, men’s and women’s football spanning 18 years.

With the current Scottish women’s football term in mid-season, it is anticipated Thornton Hibs Ladies will join a fifth-tier league in August, the start of the 2025-’26 campaign. A full decision has not yet been made on where the Thornton women will play home league fixtures. In the meantime, they will play friendly matches.

Hamilton, who was inspired to launch the women’s team to combat deprivation in the local area, added: “Are we expecting Thornton Hibs Ladies in four or five seasons be playing Rangers or Celtic, Hearts or Hibs? No, we’re not, but Thornton’s a great community club and we want to get the ethos of the club which is to keep women and girls in sport. There is a big drop off in participation when girls get to 16 or 17, but sport is a great thing for mental health so we are keen to try and push that.”