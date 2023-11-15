Excitement ahead of Raith Rovers Hall of Fame's imminent return at Adam Smith Theatre after four-year hiatus
Ex-Raith stars Danny Lennon, Tommy Hislop, Jason Thomson, Gordon Arthur and Grant Murray will all be inducted into the Hall of Fame, at an event featuring VIP speakers including Raith’s ex-Spanish star Paquito – who is flying in from the Canary Islands – plus Liverpool legend John Barnes and former Scotland skipper Gary McAllister.
Starting at 7.30pm, the event will be hosted by Bill Leckie, with Craig Stephen doing announcing duties.
"We are anticipating a very good night with the guest speakers that we’ve got,” Raith Hall of Fame Committee member and club historian John Greer told the Fife Free Press. We’re excited that it’s back.
"I think it will be the biggest event the theatre will have hosted since it reopened.
"We’ve all worked hard to get a good line-up and I think they will be interesting speakers. I think the main speakers will be on for about 20 minutes each.
"Ours is a stage show so it’s completely different to any other football team in Britain I think. Other clubs have a dinner on the night.
"We’re all on stage. I think we have 12 Rovers legends coming, plus 10 of the management and current squad, including Ian Murray, Colin Cameron and John Potter.
"There will also be great excitement for the people that are getting inducted as well and also it’s a great honour for them and their families.
"For the people that have got VIP tickets, they get the chance to mingle with the guest speakers and the players before the event and then at half-time as well.”
Although the overall achievements of all five of this year’s inductees in a Raith shirt are commendable, Lennon, 54, may get an extra special cheer for being the instigator of an electronic scoreboard photograph famously showing ‘FC Bayern 0-1 Raith Rovers’. That was after Lennon put Raith ahead in the Olympic Stadium in a UEFA Cup second round second leg tie in October 1995.