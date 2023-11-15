For the first time in four years due to the devastating effects of coronavirus, a packed audience will descend on Kirkcaldy’s 475-capacity Adam Smith Theatre this coming Monday, November 20 for the eagerly awaited return of the Raith Rovers Hall of Fame evening.

Footballing legends Gary McAllister and John Barnes are both guest speakers

Ex-Raith stars Danny Lennon, Tommy Hislop, Jason Thomson, Gordon Arthur and Grant Murray will all be inducted into the Hall of Fame, at an event featuring VIP speakers including Raith’s ex-Spanish star Paquito – who is flying in from the Canary Islands – plus Liverpool legend John Barnes and former Scotland skipper Gary McAllister.

Starting at 7.30pm, the event will be hosted by Bill Leckie, with Craig Stephen doing announcing duties.

"We are anticipating a very good night with the guest speakers that we’ve got,” Raith Hall of Fame Committee member and club historian John Greer told the Fife Free Press. We’re excited that it’s back.

Raith Hall of Fame committee members including John Greer (front right)

"I think it will be the biggest event the theatre will have hosted since it reopened.

"We’ve all worked hard to get a good line-up and I think they will be interesting speakers. I think the main speakers will be on for about 20 minutes each.

"Ours is a stage show so it’s completely different to any other football team in Britain I think. Other clubs have a dinner on the night.

"We’re all on stage. I think we have 12 Rovers legends coming, plus 10 of the management and current squad, including Ian Murray, Colin Cameron and John Potter.

Munich scoreboard at half-time after Danny Lennon's goal in 1995

"There will also be great excitement for the people that are getting inducted as well and also it’s a great honour for them and their families.

"For the people that have got VIP tickets, they get the chance to mingle with the guest speakers and the players before the event and then at half-time as well.”