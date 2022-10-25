Exclusive: Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals when 'very good coach' Colin Cameron will be alongside him in dugout again

Murray applauds fans at Inverness (Pic by Simon Wooton/SNS Group)

Although former Raith, Hearts, Wolves and Scotland midfield star Cameron, 50, returned to Stark’s Park last week, he wasn’t with Murray and the Raith boys for last weekend’s 1-1 Championship draw at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“Mickey has a couple of prior commitments that were already in place before any of this happened, ” Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"So we have to get past them in the next 10 days and then that will be him. He will be in the dugout with me for the game at home to Hamilton (on Saturday, November 5).

“I’m really pleased to work with Colin again. I worked with him at Airdrie but that was cut short by Covid. Raith is where he started his career and he lives locally so they’re all important factors.

"He’s a very good coach as well and he’ll help our midfielders no end because they’re going to learn from a real old fashioned box to box midfielder who worked incredibly hard in games, popped up with a number of big goals for all the teams he played for.

"So it’s just a really good fit for us all.

"The players have adapted really well since he’s come in. It’s a really positive signing and really positive move for everyone.”

Raith return to Scottish Championship action at home to Partick Thistle this Saturday, seven days after the Maryhill team were thumped 4-0 at home by Queen’s Park.

But Murray cautioned: “It will be a very tough game but one we’re really looking forward to.

"I have watched back the Partick-Queen’s Park game from Saturday and there’s no way that Partick should have lost that game 4-0 that’s for sure.

"It was a fantastic result for Queen’s Park but as a neutral watching it there was certainly not a four-goal deficit in that game and it could have been so different if they score the penalty (Thistle’s Aaron Muirhead struck the post with a first-half spot kick).”

Murray said Lewis Vaughan could be in contention to make a playing return on Saturday, depending on any after effects from a bounce game on Tuesday.

Murray is hopeful that John Frederiksen will be available as well.