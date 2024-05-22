Exclusive: Raith Rovers face 'having to rip up 3G pitch' if they’re promoted
The news comes after it was announced this week that Scottish Premiership clubs have brought forward a resolution seeking to phase out the use of artificial pitches in the SPFL top flight.
A statement read: “The SPFL will now issue the resolution to all cinch Premiership clubs, and the outcome of that vote will be announced in due course.
"The resolution requires nine votes in favour to be passed.
"The SPFL Board has confirmed at a meeting that if the resolution is approved, it will grant a two-year period to allow clubs with an artificial pitch to plan accordingly, with artificial pitches not permitted in the top division from season 2026/27.
"This period of grace is in line with recommendations of the SPFL Competitions Working Group, which represents member clubs across the SPFL.
“Separately, the SPFL Board has approved plans for a Premiership-wide project to work with a leading pitch consultancy firm, which is regularly used by UEFA, to improve the standards of grass pitches in the cinch Premiership.”
The Fife Free Press has previously broached the subject of Raith potentially having to ditch their astroturf if they did reach the top flight with Stark’s Park chief executive Andrew Barrowman, who sounded unconcerned at the time.
Speaking to us back in January, Barrowman said: "Paying for any new pitch is not something we’ve even thought about costing.
"I know it would be a pretty heavy fee, not just in terms of replacing and relaying, but it’s the ongoing maintenance as well.
"We obviously live in Scotland which is not a climate conducive to growing anything really. Grass is no different.
"I think you’ll find that the top level clubs have artificial UV lighting or whatever they call it these days which obviously comes at a huge ongoing expense in terms of power. So that wouldn’t be an option for a club like Raith Rovers.”
