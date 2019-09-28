Falkirk 0-0 East Fife

Nobody watching this game could be left in any doubt at the end of the 90 minutes that the Methil men are genuine League One title contenders.

The team tipped to lift the trophy, Falkirk, welcomed Darren Young's Fifers to their home patch for a game expected to pose the biggest threat to the side's unbeaten start to the season.

While both teams had their chances to win the game, the best fell to East Fife and the sense of disappointment that they left with just one point, rather than three, shows just how the far the club, and it's mentality, has developed.

Young stayed with his tried and tested 4-4-2 formation and set out to attack the Bairns.

Ryan Wallace dropped out with an injury but in stepped Steven Boyd who proved an able deputy.

It took East Fife just six minutes to signal their intent with what would probably go on to become the best chance of the game.

Scott Agnew picked up the ball 30 yards from goal and, with space in front of him, took a touch and unleashed a piledriver towards Cammy Bell's goal which the Falkirk no1 did well to tip over the bar.

The visitors were always likely to be put under pressure themselves, and came close to conceding when Louis Longridge cracked an effort off the post.

Play raced from end to end and was excellent entertainment.

Next to go close was Anton Dowds when he burst through on Bell's goal.

The Falkirk 'keeper was off his line quickly, though, to block his effort.

East Fife had been the better side in the opening 45 but Falkirk improved after the break.

Conor Sammon and Denny Johnstone came off the bench and added an attacking impetus, striker Sammon heading narrowly wide.

But the deadlock refused to be broken and the full time whistle brought mass applause from the travelling contingent in the away stand while the home supporters booed their players off the park.