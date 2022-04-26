Fans are back for Raith Rovers awards night

The Raith Rovers squad at its awards evening.

The event at Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel saw supporters in attendance after the last two years were held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pancemic.

It celebrated the achievements of the squad’s season which saw the team make it to the quarter finals of the League Cup, the last 16 of the Scottish Cup as well as retaining the SPFL Trust Trophy.

There were seven awards handed out on the night with Aaron Connolly taking two as both the Players’ and Manager’s Player of the Year.

Young Player of the Year went to Aaron Arnott making it a week to remember for the teenager after signing a contract extension with the club.

Supporters' Player of the Year was Jamie MacDonald whilst Ross Matthews’ solo effort against Kilmarnock was voted Goal of the Season.