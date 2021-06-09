Fans give cash boost to Raith Rovers and Kirkcaldy Foodbank

Martin Glass presents a cheque to Raith Rovers director Tom Morgan

Both were given £760 after 11 Rovers fans completed a virtual sponsored walk of 1102 miles to Kirkcaldy’s twin town of Ingolstadt in Germany.

THe distance took the group around two months to complete, beginning at the end of March and finishing the challenge in last May.

Martin Glass said the generosity of their sponsors was “fantastic”.

Martin with volunteers at Kirkcaldy Foodbank

"It’s an amazing amount,” he said, "I enjoyed it and I pushed myself quite a bit.

“We held an auction for a signed Val McDermid book which she kindly donated.

“The winner lived in East Wemyss so I walked from Kirkcaldy to there and back and did 12 miles in all.

“That was the most I did in one day, but the whole group did brilliantly well.

"Margie Robertson, the Supporter Liaison Officer at Raith Rovers took part too and I think she did the most miles of anyone.

“She put us younger ones to shame!”

The club also got involved in helping boost the final total.

Martin says: “Ross Matthews saw about the challenge on Instagram and got in touch.

"He donated a signed away strip which was brilliant and I put up for auction via an online scratchcard.

"I was only going to charge five pounds a square but one of my friends said that £10 a square would sell easily. He was right and we got £400 instead of £200 for it.