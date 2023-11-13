Fans react as Dumbarton defeat leaves East Fife ten points off League 2 promotion places

What the East Fife fans had to say after the 1-0 defeat by Dumbarton at the weekend.

East Fife management duo Greig McDonald and Paul Thomson on the touchline (Photo: Alan Murray)

That loss, a third in a row in all competitions including a shock Scottish Cup exit to Dunbar United, leaves Greig McDonald’s men ten points off the League 2 promotion places – with bottom club Clyde now only three points behind the Fifers.

This is how the East Fife fans reacted to it on social media...

James Thomson: “It’s come to the point where I’m no longer excited to see the boys play. Time for a change!”

Brian Robertson: “Result driven sport, times up for Greig (McDonald). We are probably in the lowest place this once great club has ever been in there history. Fans deserve better.”

Jeff Grant: “Three sorry defeats in a row. This is a team underperforming and absolutely bereft of confidence and ideas. Underwhelming.”

Lewis Wilson: “I’m honestly beyond the point of even criticising the manager. We desperately need someone new to try and get a tune out of the squad. Then to add a bit of presence into our midfield.”

Jim Henderson: “Honestly think we played some decent, fast football today in spells, silly mistake for the early goal, some desperate defending and sublime goalkeeping kept us in it, the main problem is that if we don't score goals then we can't win games, we missed (Jonathan) Page today.”

Ian Thomson: “We have got a squad of players who are generally good enough. There is not a lack of effort on display. So that leaves the issue being on the sidelines. Time for a change before it gets anymore dangerous. Anyone on the Board got Scott Brown’s number?”