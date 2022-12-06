Far from a classic as Thornton Hibs earn away draw at Hawick Royal Albert

Calum Sutherland had his fifth clean sheet of the season on Saturday, the drive down to the Borders showed some of the best scenery that Scotland has to offer and a first ever visit to Albert Park allowed Hibs to see a ground which is one of the most scenic and full of character that the league has to offer.

Unfortunately the game got in the way of what was otherwise a memorable day.

Home goalkeeper Jordan Richardson won’t have had an easier first half all season, with one wag suggesting that Hawick could have just hung a tracksuit from the crossbar so their stopper could watch the Sunderland v Millwall game on the TV in their social club.

His team-mate Greg Ford went close to opening the scoring in the 10th minute with a fierce strike that smacked off the crossbar.

Ten minutes into the second half, Ford brought out another save from Sutherland and then, after 67 minutes, Richardson was finally called into serious action as he got down to save from Garry Thomson.

Four minutes later, Thomson again went close with a shot over the bar after Richardson had spilled John Soutar’s low drive.

The closest the Hibs came to breaking the deadlock came in the 84th minute, when Andy Adam’s free-kick struck the bar.