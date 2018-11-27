Fauldhouse 1-1 Tayport

Tayport took the lead in this Super League fixture at Parkview, but hosts Fauldhouse netted a second half leveller and both sides had to settle for a point.

Fauldhouse had an early chance after Tayport had lost possession to McManus, whose cross into the box came off a ‘Port player and bounced off the post.

For Tayport, a great cross from Chris Liversedge looked dangerous, but left-back Stewart cleared with Dayle Robertson set to pounce.

‘Port were certainly holding their own at this point and home ‘keeper Mullen saved well from Jamie Gill on the half hour.

Then came Tayport’s opener.

Suttie showed great perseverance to chase down what looked to be Mullen’s ball, dragged the ‘keeper out to the left, turned at the byeline and chipped the ball into the goalmouth where Dayle Robertson was handily placed to slip the ball home.

Both sides continued to have opportunities after the interval.

Mullen held a 35-yarder from Suttie, while Shaw, helped by a post, turned an O’Donnell effort aside for a corner.

On 70 minutes, there was a frenetic spell in the home box, with several chances being blocked, saved and missed.

That made the 71st minute equaliser all the more galling.

Currie made good ground on the left and carved out a shooting chance, which Shaw, at full stretch, managed to keep out.

Substitute Cowan, however, was perfectly positioned at far post to direct the ball home.

It was end to end stuff now and Liversedge fired over the top from close range as the ball fell loose following Gill’s corner kick.

There was a flashpoint with five minutes remaining, when home sub James Brown was punished for a wild tackle on Jamie Gill, rightly receiving his marching orders.

Tayport couldn’t make their advantage count.