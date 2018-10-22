Fauldhouse Utd 0-1 Kennoway Star Hearts

Kennoway were looking to build on their cup win the previous week with another positive performance and result, this time at Fauldhouse just a few miles along the road from last week`s opponents Whitburn.

The game started positively for the Fife outfit with D.Muir and Young proving to be an early threat for the hosts.

At the other end Brewster and skipper Doig were looking dominant as they marshalled the Kennoway defence superbly.

The first clear chance of the game fell to Kieran Band twenty minutes in.

The KSH forward found some space on the edge of the area but the shot was rushed and did not pose the home keeper too much of a problem.

The second half was minutes old when Kennoway took the lead.

A long throw was headed on by Rolland, a slight touch from Collins teed up Band as the KSH man steered his shot low into the corner of the net from eighteen yards.

A real lift but the home side had a chance of their own minutes later that required Paterson to show his worth in goal.

A break down the left saw McManus get a shot in that was blocked by the KSH keeper .

A early substitution saw Bryce limp off to be replaced by B.Rolland .

The young winger was soon in the thick of the action with a strong run down the left flank then a cross that saw the ball arrive on the head of D Muir, his header was well saved.

It was a resolute team performance for KSH as they battled away protecting the slender lead with good organisation and some brace defending.

D.Muir then thought he had extended his side’s lead when he sent a dipping volley over the head of the home keeper and into the net after a L.Rolland header.

But the celebrations were shortlived with the KSH man adjudged to be offside and the goal did not stand.

Entering the final minutes the expected onslaught did not materialise for Fauldhouse and the best chance of another goal again arrived at the feet of D.Muir.

This time the auxiliary front man raced through on goal and saw his shit blocked by the feet of the Fauldhouse shot stopper.

KSH: Paterson, Mair, Doig, Brewster, Johnstone, Young, D.Muir, L.Rolland, Collins, Bryce, Band.

Subs: B.Rolland R.Muir Lindsay Swinton

The next game for the Treaton Park side is away to Forfar West End this weekend at 2.30pm.