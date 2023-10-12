News you can trust since 1871
Fife amateur club seeks donations to pay for new 11-a-side goals

Local amateur football outfit Cupar Hearts have launched an appeal for donations to fund new 11-a-side goals at Duffus Park.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:52 BST
A Hearts spokesman told the Herald and Citizen: “The current goals have served the club well for a long time but are now needing replaced due to wear and tear over the years.

"These new goals will be a big step in improving the facilities as well as providing safer and more robust goals for many years to come.

"Not only will it benefit Cupar Hearts but also the local youth teams who use the pitch for their fixtures.

Cupar Hearts players celebrate scoringCupar Hearts players celebrate scoring
“We are hoping to be able to raise as much towards this amount as possible so we can purchase the goals during this current season and we massively appreciate any donation of any amount to help us reach our goal, excuse the pun.”

To donate to Cupar Hearts’ appeal, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/vcsv6-help-us-purchase-new-goals-for-duffus-park

