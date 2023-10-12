Fife amateur club seeks donations to pay for new 11-a-side goals
A Hearts spokesman told the Herald and Citizen: “The current goals have served the club well for a long time but are now needing replaced due to wear and tear over the years.
"These new goals will be a big step in improving the facilities as well as providing safer and more robust goals for many years to come.
"Not only will it benefit Cupar Hearts but also the local youth teams who use the pitch for their fixtures.
“We are hoping to be able to raise as much towards this amount as possible so we can purchase the goals during this current season and we massively appreciate any donation of any amount to help us reach our goal, excuse the pun.”
To donate to Cupar Hearts’ appeal, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/vcsv6-help-us-purchase-new-goals-for-duffus-park