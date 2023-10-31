Fife Athletic Club's prizewinners from the Path of Condie Half Marathon

Fife AC also provided the race's first female, as Laura Gibson ran an excellent time of 1:24:49 for ninth overall in a new female course record. The previous female course record had been set by another Fife AC lady, Sheena Logan (1:26:26) in 2018.

Fife AC scooped awards for the first male team and first female team. Kinninmonth was joined on the prizegiving stage by clubmates Rory Scott (1:25:52) and James Hall (1:26:27).

Janet Dickson finished as second female overall with a superb time of 1:33:34. Dickson was part of a Fife AC female winning team, with Laura Gibson and Keren MacPherson, who finished as first female 50, in 1:44:05.

Ben Kinninmonth on way to winning Path of Condie Half Marathon

Jocelyn Scott won the award for first female 70 with a time of 2:19:15.

This author Rolf Gunnemann made a return from injury to run his first race in four months, achieving a course PB of 22 minutes with a time of 1:30:36.

There were also superb showings by Gavin Curran (1:36:26) and Sean Brown (1:40:17).

Fife AC duo Gerard Van Zyl (1:45:47) and Halina Rees (1:48:45) were also in racing action and acquitted themselves well on a tough course which started and finished in Milnathort and took place on undulating B roads.

Laura Gibson runs at Path of Condie event

Meanwhile, local runners also contested last weekend’s Lochore Meadows 10k, with the following results: 3. Carter Taylor, Fife Athletic Club, 37:15; 13. Nellie Luxford, Fife Athletic Club, 44:55 (second female); 54. Shirley Bremner, Kirkcaldy Wizards, 55:53; 55. Diane Selkirk, Kirkcaldy Wizards, 56:00; 69. Sarah Barrie, Kirkcaldy Wizards, 1:00:47; 72. Nickie Turner, Kirkcaldy Wizards, 1:01:57; 79. Mollie Turner, Kirkcaldy Wizards, 1:03:33; 80. Lynn Godsell, Kirkcaldy Wizards, 1:03:34; 84. Shona Turner, Kirkcaldy Wizards, 1:04:50; 92. Pamela Dobson, Kirkcaldy Wizards, 1:11:35; 93. Jacqueline Cairns, Kirkcaldy Wizards, 1:12:13.

Elsewhere, the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun saw a bountiful supply of Wizard PBs.

Calum Reid achieved a course PB of 21:39 and there were also PB landmarks for Harry Godson (23:57), Niamh Gibbons (28:29) and Marie Godson (28:46).

Fife AC's Liam Hutson finished in first place with a time of 17:23.

Carter Taylor competing in Lochore 10k

A strong contingent of Wizards contested Loch Leven Parkrun's 200th anniversary race. Ian Watters (28:37), Selina Skivington (30:03), Kieran Forsyth (31:55), Dawn Cameron (32:34), Stephen Wilson (32:35), Sharron Wilson (33:51), Leanne Reid (34:50) and Jennifer Hodgson (40:58) all ran.

James Paterson (31:52) ran at St Andrews Parkrun and Derek Adamson (39:49) ran at Lochore Meadows.

Mark Gowans (27:39) competed at Palacerigg Parkrun in Cumbernauld and Craig Thomson (24:10) did Auldcathie District Parkrun in Winchburgh.

