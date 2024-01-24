Cara Murdich was crowned Wizard of the Month at Kirkcaldy Golf Club

It was a successful race for Aitken, who crossed the finish line in 41:12 to scoop second female 60, as well as finish 23rd female overall.

In addition to this, there was also a Bacon Rollers seven-mile social run on Sunday morning, with some runners opting to get some extra miles in beforehand to fit in with spring training plans.

Last week also saw Kirkcaldy Wizards crown Cara Murdoch as the new Wizard of the Month during a social evening at Kirkcaldy Golf Club, where Fife AC’s Ron Morrison was a guest speaker.

The Bacon Rollers meeting at the Beveridge Park on Sunday morning for the usual Sunday morning social run

The award recognitises Murdoch’s fantastic run of success, achieving PBs across various running distances and playing a crucial role in encouraging the development of newer runners at the club.

Though parkrun tourism was mostly limited to local Fife-based events, these were well attended, with 49 Wizards attending the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun.

Glenn Barclay achieved a lofty second placed finish with a speedy time of 18:23. Fiona Mosley finished as first female for the second week in a row, running a time of 23:26.

Elsewhere, Fife AC boasted the second male and first female runner at St Andrews Parkrun. Jamie Lessels finished second outright with a blistering time of 16:24, while junior lady Eliza Konig was first female and 12th overall in 19:12. Craig Thomson achieved a course PB in 23:07.

Wizards Calum Reid and Claire Doak ran in Cork

Four Wizards attended Dunfermline Parkrun. Harry Godson (40th and 23:54), Niamh Gibbons (111th and 28:57), Marie Godson (123rd and 29:21) and Michaela Sullivan (229th and 55:17) all ran at the Pittencrieff-based event.

Wizards Calum Reid (17th and 21:04) and Claire Doak (91st and 28:00) engaged in some international parkrun tourism, flying to Cork in the Republic of Ireland to complete the Tramore Valley Parkrun.

Fife AC’s Innes M Bracegirdle (68th and 26:26) and Stewart Davidson (117th and 33:12) ran at Camperdown in Dundee and David Norrie (54th and 23:07) ran in Perth Parkrun at the North Inch complex.

Anna Dalglish (34th and 20:37) ventured through to the West Coast for Victoria Parkrun in Glasgow, while Addy Gerrard (84th and 24:29) ventured north to Aberdeen Parkrun.

In Tyneside, Stephen Horrocks-Birss (12th and 19:58) ran at Whitlety Bay Parkrun.

Jonny Taffs (5th and 21:28) ran at Great Dunmow Parkrun in Essex. Beverley Gibson (99th and 25:22) and Luca Basso ( 109th and 25:32) ran at Rickmansworth Parkrun in Hertfordshire.

Fife AC runners Nigel Hetherington (50th and 22:33) and Angie Malcolm (91st and 24:56) flew over to Northern Ireland for Belfast Victoria Parkrun.

By far the furthest travelled Fife AC parkrunner was Finn Hunter (12th and 25:03), who ran at Maylands Peninsula Parkrun in Western Australia.