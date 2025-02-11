Fife Athletic Club/Kirkcaldy Wizards: Logan Rees wins for Scotland

Logan Rees won Senior Men's British Cross Challenge in Leeds

Fife Athletic Club’s Logan Rees won for Scotland in the 10.2km senior men’s race in 26:00 at last Saturday’s Home Countries cross country fixture, the Leeds Cross Challenge at Temple Newsam.

Rees made a staggering sprint away from up the final hill from England international James Kingston before pulling away and holding on for the victory.

This was one of Rees' finest wins, having previously finished second in the Cardiff Cross Challenge last November.

At the National Masters Cross Country Championships at Camperdown in Dundee, Fife AC’s Bryce Aitken was third male 65 in the Masters Men 65+ race and 20th overall in 27:12.

Clubmate Janet Dickson was fourth in the Masters Women 65+ event and 21st overall in 27:15, while Tony Martin was first male 70 in 29:23.

Hilary Ritchie was third female 60 in 29:52, while Margaret Martin was third female 65 in 32:28.

At Sunday’s Falkirk 7 Hour Ultra at Callander Park, the highest placed Kirkcaldy Wizard was Valerie Symon in 93rd, after bagging an impressive distance of 56.8km.

Carol Batey was second female 60, achieving 53.8km for 131st overall.

A group of Wizards who completed the Falkirk 7 Hour Ultra at Callendar Park

Special praise too must go to Paul Frape, who helped prepare the ultra runners with practice training sessions at Dunnikier Country Park and was a pillar of support for the newbie ultra runners, using his extensive ultra running experience to offer valuable advice on pacing and fueling.

Last Sunday’s Kirkintilloch 12.5k race was won by Fife AC's Ben Kinninmonth in 43:52.

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Fife AC youngster Marcas MacFarlane won in 18:30, with clubmate Ryan Dunning second in 18:39.

The top three female finishers were all Fife AC runners, with Eliza Konig winning and fourth overall in a time of 18:56, Ailsa Cruickshanks second female and sixth overall in a course PB of 19:20 and Hayley Brown third female and 24th overall in 22:10.

At Edinburgh Parkrun, on Cramond Promenade, Amie Shand achieved a 5k PB of 22:27.

There was also a strong showing by Zoey Johnston in 22:51. Susan Young (40:35) and Chris Payne (41:40) combined the parkrun with a longer run.

At Lochore Meadows Parkrun, Vikki Laing celebrated her 100th Parkrun, marking the occasion with a course PB of 23:08 and finishing as second female.

Greg Wilson (24:06), Alan Wise (28:11) and Mark Gowans (29:24) were also in attendance at the same venue.

Nearby, Harry (24:55) and Marie (31:25) Godson completed Loch Leven Parkrun.

Wizards Nick Brian (25:55), Iain Hawkins (28:38) and Allan Skivington (32:28) completed St Andrews Parkrun.

At Dunfermline Parkrun, Fife AC youngster Luke Fleming finished first in 18:43.

Wizard Lauren Bennett also completed Dunfermline Parkrun, doing so in a time of 29:08.

Further afield, Stuart Goodfellow (24:21) completed Ganavan Sands Parkrun.

Jennifer Hodgson (45:14) ran Levengrove Parkrun and Claire Jurecki (35:34) did Drumchapel Parkrun.

Calum Reid (21:13), who finished second, and Niamh Gibbons (28:06) completed Bere Island Parkrun in Cork.

And Claire Doak (30:37) did West Coast Park Parkrun in Singapore.