Kirkcaldy Social Runners did 14km social run from Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy Promenade

This author was second in 18:03, while there was a PB for Dana McGregor in 28:41.

Wizards Judith Arnstein (27:28), Mark Gowans (27:48), Carol Budd (31:42) and Claire Jurecki (32:38) completed Lochore Parkrun, while Jennifer Hodgson finished Dunfermline Parkrun in 41:37.

Nick Brian (27:03) and Derek Adamson (38:11) made the trip along the East Neuk to Craigtoun Park for St Andrews Parkrun, where Isla Hedley (20:50) scooped first female.

Wizards Claire Doak and Calum Reid ran Glengariff Parkrun in Cork on Saturday morning

Alan Wise (26:40) ran Edinburgh Parkrun at Cramond and Gary Whitton (22:47) did Holyrood Parkrun.

Fife AC's Stephen Horrocks-Birss (19:55) completed Oriam Parkrun, while Greg Wilson (23:01), Vikki Laing (25:37), Ian Watters (33:00) and Mike Cummings (31:51) did West Links Parkrun at Arbroath.

Fife AC's Robert Thornton (34:53) ventured to the trail-based Camperdown Parkrun in Dundee, while Fife AC duo Addy Gerrard (22:47) and Brynja Duthie (33:03) were further north at Aberdeen Parkrun.

Wizards also ventured west to complete Saturday morning Parkruns. Niamh Gibbons (28:02) did the scenic, mixed terrain Drumpellier Country Parkrun course in Coatbridge, while Helen Reid (32:24) added the Queen's Parkrun in Glasgow to her repertoire.

Fife AC's Dan Hale finished 14th with a time of 39:09 at Buchlyvie 10k

There were also successful parkruns in Glasgow for Fife AC duo Ruan Van Rensburg (19:43) and Anna Dalglish (21:17), at Victoria Parkrun.

David Norrie (23:22) of Fife AC completed Elder Park Parkrun.

Parkrun tourists Calum Reid (22:18) and Claire Doak (30:02) enjoyed their trip to Cork so much last weekend that they made a second trip to the Emerald Isle, to bag a second Cork-based event at Glengariff Parkrun.

Hilary Lalande (23:14) enjoyed a successful outing at Wimbledon Common Parkrun.

The Bacon Rollers completed an 8 mile out and back social run, from Costa at Fife Retail Park to Michelston Industrial Estate

Overseas, Finn Hunter (23:59) completed another Australia-based event at Burswood Peninsula Parkrun.

John Bradley (30:34) also completed an Aussie Parkrun, finishing the 5k Maleny Trail race in Queensland in high humidity.

Back on these shores, the third and final East District Cross Country League fixture at Balbardie Park in Bathgate saw these results for Fife AC members: Men's Senior/Under 20 Men's Race 6 Lewis Rodgers 27:29, 27 Liam Hutson 29:42, 35 Ben Kinninmonth 30:21, 40 Tom Gough 30:42, 45 Russell Hall 30:52, 55 Kevin Wallace 31:31, 86 Steve Clark (V) 33:19, 88 James Hall (V) 33:24, 141 Rory Sandilands (V) 35:31, 173 Stephen Dickson (V) 37:36, 233 John Kinninmonth (V) 44:23; Under 15-Under 17 Women's Race 9 Nellie Luxford (U17) 17:33, 17 Eliza Konig (U17) 18:06.

Fife AC’s Daniel Hale was 14th in 39:09 at the Buchlyvie 10k race, while The Bacon Rollers ran eight miles and back from the retail park along Dunnikier Way and around Michelston Industrial Estate.