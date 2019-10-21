Fife Cup given a shot in the arm for new season

The Fife Cup has been rejuvenated this season thanks to the addition of extra teams and a new sponsorships deal.

Dundonald Bluebell, Hill of Beath and Kelty Hearts have all recently joined the senior ranks and have been added to the tournament historically played by Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, East Fife, Raith Rovers and Burntisland Shipyard.

Kit supplier Football Nation gave the tournament a further boost when it recently became the official sponsors.

A spokesman for the company said: “It’s such a historic tournament, dating back to 1882 and something the team at Football Nation are thrilled to be a part of.

“The sponsorship is part of Football Nation’s ongoing commitment to support football at all levels and the partnership will run for a period of two years.”

The first two ties of the tournament have already been played and saw Raith Rovers defeat Burntisland Shipyard and Cowdenbeath overcome Kelty.

East Fife were due to face Dundonald Bluebell last week but the fixture was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The tournament started as a result of a meeting held by the Fifeshire FA over 137 years ago when there was discussion around a knockout cup tournament focused on teams within the Kingdom of Fife.

The Fifeshire Cup was subsequently formed and the inaugural tournament was won by Dunfermline as they defeated rivals Cowdenbeath 4-1.

It has also been known as the Fife & District Cup & the Fifeshire League.