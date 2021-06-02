Fife derby to kick off the new season for Raith Rovers

The Premier Sports Cup

The Stark’s Park side will kick off the 2021/22 campaign with a Fife derby against Cowdenbeath in the Premier Sports Cup – the new name for last season’s Betfred Cup.

The two sides met in the group stage of the same competition last year, with Raith winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Manny Duku.

Other sides in Rovers’ Group B are Brechin City, Alloa Athletic and Livingston.

The dates for the ties are; Saturday, July 10: Cowdenbeath v Raith Rovers, 3pm, Tuesday, July 13: Raith Rovers v Brechin City, 7.45pm, Wednesday, July 21: Livingston v Raith Rovers, 7.45pm and Saturday, July 24: Raith Rovers v Alloa Athletic, 3pm.

This season’s format will see three points for a win and one point for a draw.

Drawn matches in the group stage go straight to a penalty shoot-out, with the winners awarded a bonus point.