Fife derby to kick off the new season for Raith Rovers
The dates for Raith Rovers’ first competitive matches of the new season have been announced.
The Stark’s Park side will kick off the 2021/22 campaign with a Fife derby against Cowdenbeath in the Premier Sports Cup – the new name for last season’s Betfred Cup.
The two sides met in the group stage of the same competition last year, with Raith winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Manny Duku.
Other sides in Rovers’ Group B are Brechin City, Alloa Athletic and Livingston.
The dates for the ties are; Saturday, July 10: Cowdenbeath v Raith Rovers, 3pm, Tuesday, July 13: Raith Rovers v Brechin City, 7.45pm, Wednesday, July 21: Livingston v Raith Rovers, 7.45pm and Saturday, July 24: Raith Rovers v Alloa Athletic, 3pm.
This season’s format will see three points for a win and one point for a draw.
Drawn matches in the group stage go straight to a penalty shoot-out, with the winners awarded a bonus point.
The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European qualifiers Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen and current cup holders St Johnstone in the last 16.