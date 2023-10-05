Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Methil-based Pinpoint Limited, now has its name on the strips worn by youngsters who play with Hutchison Vale.

Formed in 1940, the club known locally as ‘Hutchie Vale’ supports the development of over 400 young girls and boys with regular training opportunities, coaches, and club matches. Its ‘kids school’ programme is held every Monday for young players looking to enhance their skills and gain invaluable experience on the field.

Daniel Waring, Pinpoint chief executive, said “When a member of staff shared that their children’s football club was on the lookout for sponsors, it felt like the perfect fit. We look forward to attending club matches and cheering on ‘Hutchie Vale’!”

Youngsters with their new Pinpoint sponsored tops (Pic: Submitted)