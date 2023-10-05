News you can trust since 1871
Fife firm Pinpoint adds its name to shirts of renowned Edinburgh youth team

A Fife company has stepped up to become the shirt sponsor of a leading youth football club across the Forth.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:52 BST
Methil-based Pinpoint Limited, now has its name on the strips worn by youngsters who play with Hutchison Vale.

Formed in 1940, the club known locally as ‘Hutchie Vale’ supports the development of over 400 young girls and boys with regular training opportunities, coaches, and club matches. Its ‘kids school’ programme is held every Monday for young players looking to enhance their skills and gain invaluable experience on the field.

Daniel Waring, Pinpoint chief executive, said “When a member of staff shared that their children’s football club was on the lookout for sponsors, it felt like the perfect fit. We look forward to attending club matches and cheering on ‘Hutchie Vale’!”

Youngsters with their new Pinpoint sponsored tops (Pic: Submitted)Youngsters with their new Pinpoint sponsored tops (Pic: Submitted)
Youngsters with their new Pinpoint sponsored tops (Pic: Submitted)
The club has a track record of nurturing talent to bring youth players into the professional league, with club alumni including Edinburgh City striker Ryan Shanley and Paul Hanlon, Hibs’ club captain.

