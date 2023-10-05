Fife firm Pinpoint adds its name to shirts of renowned Edinburgh youth team
Methil-based Pinpoint Limited, now has its name on the strips worn by youngsters who play with Hutchison Vale.
Formed in 1940, the club known locally as ‘Hutchie Vale’ supports the development of over 400 young girls and boys with regular training opportunities, coaches, and club matches. Its ‘kids school’ programme is held every Monday for young players looking to enhance their skills and gain invaluable experience on the field.
Daniel Waring, Pinpoint chief executive, said “When a member of staff shared that their children’s football club was on the lookout for sponsors, it felt like the perfect fit. We look forward to attending club matches and cheering on ‘Hutchie Vale’!”
The club has a track record of nurturing talent to bring youth players into the professional league, with club alumni including Edinburgh City striker Ryan Shanley and Paul Hanlon, Hibs’ club captain.