Todd Dutiaume (right) and Jeff Hutchins (pictured with the Gardiner Conference Trophy) are quitting the club (Pic Steve Gunn)

And, in the wake of calls from sections of the fanbase for a new approach or fresh start in order for the club to fulfil its potential and make the play-offs next term, Flyers’ assistant coach and director of player development Jeff Hutchins is also quitting his role to spend more time with his family.

The news marks a significant moment in Flyers’ history, with the current directors – who took over way back in 1996 – having only worked with two head coaches in the shape of Dutiaume and his predecessor Mark Morrison.

The Kirkcaldy side has struggled in recent seasons, finishing in the bottom two on each occasion with their crowds worryingly declining at a time when rival clubs’ attendancies have gone up.

Dutiaume, 50, joined the Flyers in the BNL during 1998-1999 and became player/coach in 2005 before taking on full-time head coach duties in 2014 and leading the 2017/2018 squad to the Gardiner Conference Trophy.

He said: ”After much consideration and with the support of my family, I have come to the decision to move on from my role as head coach.

"This has been one of the most difficult decisions in my hockey career. It has been an honour and privilege to have been involved with the oldest UK ice hockey club.

"Over the past 25 years, I have worked and played alongside terrific players and even better people.

‘’The Fife Flyers fans are incredible, and I would like to thank them for their support.

"I want to thank the directors for all their unwavering support over the years.

"Thanks to all of the management and staff that work hard to make the Fife Ice Arena a great place to be.

"The old barn is a special place to me and I hope to be able to continue to support the Fife Flyers as they grow, both on and off the ice.”

Also departing is Hutchins, who played a major role in the Flyers’ recruitment process in the last seven seasons.

He thanked everyone at the club and its “passionate” fans, adding: “I have given 40 years of my life as a player and coach, and I think now is the right time to leave the game. My family and business need to be the priority.

"I want to wish the club good luck for the coming season, I am sure I’ll make it to a couple games to watch from the other side of the bench.’’

Fife Flyers director Tom Muir said: “We have two crucial roles to appoint and very big shoes to fill.

"We want to ensure we bring in the right staff to lead the team to success in 2023/24.