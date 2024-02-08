News you can trust since 1871
Fife football club announces shock immediate closure after long bid to find new ground

A long-standing football team in Fife has folded with immediate effect after years spent trying to secure a new ground.
Rosyth FC announce its shock closure “with huge reluctance and sadness” - and the club has played its last game in the East of Scotland League. The closure does not affect its youth team.

The club - founded in 1992 - had been trying to find a new place to play after leaving its base in Recreation Park to make way for a new Lidl store which was then scrapped - the developer was provide a replacement pitch as part of the deal.

But the land chosen at Fleet Grounds was then earmarked for a replacement for Inverkeithing School - and those plans were formally approved by councillors this week. Plan B of a move to Pitreavie also feel through leaving the club with nowhere to go.

The club announced its immediate closure with a statement last night (Pic: Submitted/Pixabay)

In a statement posted on its Twitter page, Rosyth FC said: “Throughout the whole campaign of attempting to get a new facility, after being asked to leave Recreation Park several years ago, the club have conducted their business respectfully and with integrity. As a club, we sympathise with the local community as we know how close to all your hearts the club was.

“To every current and former manager, coach, player, committee member, sponsor and supporter, we thank every single one of you and wish you nothing but success in the future.”

