St Andrews United now have 17 players signed for next season after bringing in 19-year-old goalkeeper Logan Halliday from Fife rivals Hill of Beath Hawthorn on a one-year deal.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:56 BST

Saints boss Robbie Raeside said: “Logan is young enough to play in our under-20s.

“We’ve got Craig Doctor but he’s too old for the under-20s now. Logan is young enough for that but, like Craig, he can challenge for the first-team squad as well. He’s a good young goalkeeper. He is a keeper with potential and was at Celtic as a youngster so he’s got a good pedigree.

“Hill of Beath don't have an under-20s team this year so Logan is keen to come here and work with Calum Brodie, our keeper, who had an excellent season last year and also has his own goalkeeping coaching business.

Goalkeeper Logan Halliday has joined Saints (Pic courtesy Hill of Beath Hawthorn)Goalkeeper Logan Halliday has joined Saints (Pic courtesy Hill of Beath Hawthorn)
“It’s a good opportunity for Logan to progress and it strengthens our goalkeeping department within the squad.”

