Fife football tournament promotes good mental health

A football tournament which promotes positive mental health in Fife is shaping up to the biggest yet.

The Anti-Stigma seven-a-side competition takes place at East Fife’s Bayview Stadium on Friday July 26.

It’s the first time it has taken place in a football stadium.

The tournament brings together a host of organisations including SAMH – Scottish Association for Mental Health – Fife Health and Social Care partnership, Sam’s Mental Health Café, Linton Lane Centre, Clued Up,

Glenrothes Strollers, Link Living, CLEAR, Fife Self Directed Support, Fife Social Work, and Y-Academy, to come together to challenge and raise awareness of the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Now in its fourth year, it has grown from small beginnings in Cowdenbeath Sports Centre, to this year’s debut at Bayview.

This year’s tournament sees the welcome addition of a team featuring David Torrance MSP and Fife councillors to compete for the Fife Anti-Stigma Cup.

Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife, will attend to get the event underway.

Susan Neilson, SAMH Fife services manager said: “The event is all about enjoying the day and raising awareness of mental wellbeing for all.”

There will also be a family fun day on the large grass area beside Bayview stadium – it is free to attend.

It will feature information and activity stalls, face painting, loom band making, key ring making, basketball challenges, and a classic car area.

The event starts at 11.00am