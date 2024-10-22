Fife footballer Emma Mukandi back in Scotland squad for Euro 2025 play-offs

Scotland international Emma Mukandi, from Buckhaven, in action for London City Lionesses earlier this year (Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Buckhaven footballer Emma Mukandi has earned a recall to the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2025 play-off double-header against Hungary.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side face a two-legged first-round tie later this month and if they progress, they will meet the winners of the tie between Montenegro and Finland for a spot at next year’s tournament in Switzerland.

Kirkcaldy-born Mukandi, 32, is a former pupil at the now closed Buckhaven High School and has gone on to enjoy a successful professional career after starting out at St Johnstone as a youngster.

The full-back currently plays for Barclays Women's Championship side London City Lioness, having played previously for the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Glasgow City.

Scotland came up short in their previous bid to qualify for a tournament under the Spanish coach when they lost to the Republic of Ireland in a 2023 World Cup play-off, but the Martinez Losa believes his group can make it this time around.

“Since the moment I decided to be here, I have received the responsibility to represent Scotland, to lead these players to the next level, and also to bring the national team to a major tournament,” he said.

“We had another opportunity before, which could have gone a different way, but now we are four games away from playing a major tournament, and I'm totally convinced that this group of players can achieve it.

“Obviously, there's four games that have to be played, and we don't know the outcome yet, but it would mean probably one of the highlights of my career in terms of football, in terms of transmitting all my knowledge, my experience to a group of players, and also to inspire a nation.”

The Scots travel to Budapest on Friday, October 25 with the return tie at Hibs’ Easter Road four days later.

The group will be without injured captain Rachel Corsie but Martinez Losa is delighted to have key due Caroline Weir and Emma Watson back in the squad after long-term injury lay-offs.

“Probably in the final third and offensive-wise, especially, we can be more productive,” Losa added. “I think that talent can solve the final third problem, and players like Emma and Caroline are the ones who will be able to help us on that.”​