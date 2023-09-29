Fife girls football club looks ahead as fundraising efforts are rewarded

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They are a community football club that provides girls aged 6 to16 with training from the local St Andrews & the East Neuk area.

The club was started approximately ten years ago by former chairman John Drysdale when the club had a mere handful of girls training at the university; today they have around 130 girls across seven teams who compete in leagues in the East region.

They also have around 16 volunteer coaches, including a dedicated goalkeeping coach, fitness coaches, and coaching assistance from St Andrews University students.

The fundraising effort in Morrisons foyer was a huge success

The club trains out of three venues at present on Mondays and Saturdays at the University Observatory pitches, Madras College astro and St Leonards School. The girls also play regular fixtures on Saturdays when scheduled during the season.

However, like all clubs and local groups, funding is a necessity, and St Andrews & East Neuk Girls Football Club are no different from any other local organisation trying to stay afloat and provide the girls with the best possible opportunity.

For season 2024 the girls are needing a new strip due to the old one having been discontinued. The club management were keen to stay with the club colours of sky and navy blue which was adopted several years ago to be in keeping with the university colours.

Due to Covid their ability to carry out fundraising was severely restricted and had to stop altogether for a time, so have struggled slightly since Covid rules have lifted. A scratch card competition offering the prize of sponsoring all the new team strips was organised – and managed to raise a substantial amount, but this still fell short of the quote that had been provided to buy the new kit.

The girls are delighted with the level of success fundraising has brought to the team

A plan was hatched, and so Morrisons Supermarket was drafted in who allowed the girls to fundraise in the foyer on September 9.

Head Coach Olivia Blair said: “The girls and their parents were blown away by the generosity of the people of St Andrews and we would all like to thank them wholeheartedly for supporting us. The £906.20 will go back into the club to help pay for the new strips that the girls will be wearing when season 2024 kicks off.”

Currently the club is receiving daily enquiries from girls wanting to join St Andrews & East Neuk Girls Football Club reflecting what a favourable climate it is at the present time for womens’ football.

Anyone wishing to get in touch can contact head coach Olivia Blair using the email address [email protected]

The club also has its own Facebook page where you can find out more information about the club and their current performance.