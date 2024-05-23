Fife golf aces Connor Syme and Calum Hill return to DP World Tour action at Soudal Open in Belgium
Murray, 43, had two playing spells at his boyhood favourites – making 271 appearances for Hibs across two spells, between 1999 and 2005 and from 2008 to 2012. And it was the wise words of ‘Big Eck’, 65, who bossed Hibs between 1998 and 2001 before going on to manage Rangers, Scotland (in two spells), Birmingham City, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk and Zamalek, which made the biggest impact on the Stark’s Park gaffer.
"I remember it really well,” Murray told the Fife Free Press. “I can't remember exactly what had happened, but I was only young, 17 or 18 and I remember Alex McLeish saying to me after the game: 'Don't let the crowd make the pass for you. You're the one on the ball, you can deal with it, you can see'.
"If it had to be a 10-yard simple pass, then it had to be a 10-yard simple pass.
"I've always thought that since, don't let the crowd decide for you.
"I maybe don't preach that to my players to this day in such blunt terms. But I certainly try and understand that, even from myself watching, I can see things but I'm not them on the ball.
"I don't have their vision, good or bad. It's totally different when you're on the pitch.
"I watch games a lot, sitting in the stand, and it looks like there's acres of space. But sometimes on the pitch it doesn't look like that, it doesn't feel like that, it's a completely different game unfortunately."
