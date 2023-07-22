Gilbert – who reckons he must be one of the longest serving non league gaffers in the UK as he is about to enter his 16th season in charge of Hibs – took the club to the 2022-23 East of Scotland Cup final after a fantastic run but they were defeated 3-2 by Luncarty in last November’s final in front of 500 fans at Moorside Park in Dundonald.

Those in attendance at last weekend’s AGM also heard that the 2022-23 campaign had been another disappointing one in the league for Thornton as they finished sixth in the East of Scotland Football League second division, missing out on the top four positions which would have secured promotion.

But there was some positive news to report as portable toilet block and committee room units were now in situ and ready for additional work to make them functional.

Manager Craig Gilbert has been nominated for life membership at Thornton Hibs

Thornton, who unanimously re-elected all office bearers and general committee members, have also added Stuart Gray and David Redpath to the committee.

Fans should note that admission fees to matches will remain at £6 for adults and £3 for concessions, with Thornton visiting Whitehill Welfare in a friendly after we went to press on Tuesday.

Hibs visit Lochgelly Albert this Saturday, kick-off at 2.30pm, before ending their pre-season at home to Kirkcaldy & Dysart on Wednesday, July 26, kick-off 7pm.

