Fife squad is stronger ahead of the new season

Darren Young believes he’s put together an East Fife squad which goes into this season stronger than the last.

The manager has made some solid additions over the course of pre-season, some from the lower leagues and some from full-time clubs.

It makes for an exciting blend with Young building on what was a solid core left over from the last campaign.

The Methil men begin their Betfred Cup campaign away to Cowdenbeath this Saturday.

“The big thing for us is that the competition for places is there,” said Young.

“We have a more experienced squad and a bit better quality than we had last season.

“That gives us an edge and you can see it in the way the boys train; they don’t want to make mistakes because they know it can cost them a place in the team.”

Young has his the bulk of his starting XI in mind for the trip to Central Park.

But the door is still open for those within the squad to force their way into the reckoning.

“We probably have eight or nine players that we’re thinking of,” added the boss.

“To be fair, it depends on training as well because if a player is at it on Tuesday and Thursday and they’ve done well in the games then there’s every chance they’ll start on Saturday.

“But at the same time, with this league cup section, like we’ve done in previous seasons, we’ll chop and change and the real starting 11 will be the first league game.

“It’ll be horses for courses and we’ll be looking to get the guys more game time and some 90 minutes.

“It’s a platform for the players to go out and perform and show their form is good at this stage of the season and they can take their chance.”