Fife Thistle 0-4 Kirkcaldy YM

After a 3-3 draw the previous week, these two sides met again in a replay with Kinlochleven side South Lochaber Thistle awaiting the winners in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

But a disappointing performance from a Thistle perspective ended the Balmullo side’s unbeaten start to the season and ended their cup run at the first hurdle.

The good work done last week of hauling the tie into a home replay was largely outdone as Thistle failed to make any real impact on the game and departed with a whimper.

Thistle got off to the worst possible start when they conceded inside the opening minute when a low corner somehow found its way through to the feet of Hamilton who punished slackness to prod home from six yards.

Worse was to follow just a few minutes later when Kirkcaldy doubled their advantage.

Good play from Matthewson released Brown who drew out Kirk in the home goal before slotting the ball through the keeper’s legs.

Thistle were struggling to deal with their visitors and only a fine save from Kirk denied Hutchison from increasing the gap further as the strong wind played to Kirkcaldy’s advantage.

The howling wind was making things tough for both sides with Thistle playing against the wind.

However, only a goal line clearance denied Provan from reducing the deficit as he got on the end of a pinpoint McLuckie ball in a rare chance on goal for the home side.

The second half gave Thistle renewed optimism with the wind now in their tales and Kirkcaldy doing their best to eat up time whenever the ball went out of play.

But still opportunities were limited with a Carson pile driver sailing narrowly wide then Ross saw a goal bound effort cleared of the line with goalkeeper Penny beaten.

Thistle’s hopes of a comeback were all but ended in the 66th minute when a quick counter saw Birrell complete a great move from the visitors with a neat finish from 10 yards out.

Ten minutes from time they rubbed salt into the Thistle wounds with a fourth goal.

Again it was a poor one from a Thistle perspective as they conceded from another corner.

In the end Thistle could have no complaints as their interest in this season’s Scottish Cup ended, losing to a better team on the day, but the Thistle management will look for a response Saturday as they travel to face Lochgelly United in the league with the hosts boasting a 100 per cent record.

Kick of is 2pm.

Commercial Arms man of the match – Kevin Ross.

Thistle – Shaun Kirk, Liam Carson, Kevin Ross, Fraser Spence, Lewis McLuckie, Sam Walker (Danny Mason 66), Kris Low (Lee Munro 66), Ross Simpson (Duncan Donald 61), Ross Cameron (Craig Halley 77), Robert Watt, John Provan (Michael Smith 70).