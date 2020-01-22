Fife Thistle hit nine against Battalion

With no fixture allocated last Saturday Fife Thistle had to make do with a midweek friendly where they dismantled 2 Battalion REME who are based at Leuchars Station in a thumping 9-0 win.

Goals came from Sean Allan, John Provan (3), Greig Barrie (4) and Lewis McLuckie.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Thistle are back on league duty when they play host to Kinross Colts.

The sides have met twice already this season with a 2-2 draw back in August through goals from Rab Watt and Greig Barrie followed by a 4-1 win to Thistle in November with Watt, Ronnie Barnes, Kris Low and Danny Mason weighing in with the goals.

Thistle will need to do without top scorer Rab Watt for this one due to holiday commitments but have been boosted by the return of the versatile Sean Allan who signs from Pittenweem Rovers.

Kick off 2pm at Balmullo.

In the KFA Division 1 the local derby at King George V Park between Strathmiglo United and Falkland went the way of the home side who edged the points in a 3-2 win.

Freuchie continued their promotion push and their 4-1 victory over Kennoway Star Hearts moves the Muir Road side up to third place in the table.

Balgonie Scotia’s third round Challenge Cup tie against St Andtrews Cols was postponed.

The Coaltown side revert back to league duty this week when they welcome Pittenweem Rovers for a Premier Division clash.

Even at this stage of the season every game is looking like a KFA Championship relegation battle for Markinch, this week they host Eastvale. Division 1 sees a local derby at Muir Road where Freuchie will take on near neighbours Strathmiglo United. Elsewhere in the same league Kennoway Star Hearts have home advantage for the visit of St Andrews Colts.

Both Glenrothes and Falkland will be on Taylor Sullivan Challenge Cup duty, Glenrothes entertain Kirkcaldy YM with Falkland on the road to take on Lumphinnans.