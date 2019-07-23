Fife Thistle Legends show there’s plenty in the tank

Fife Thistle............................5

Fife Thistle Legends...............2

The traditional match between Fife Thistle and the club’s legends saw an entertaining and tight encounter.

The opening goal came after only seven minutes when Ryan Anderson flicked a header past Colin Murray in the Legends goal.

Four minutes later there were a few concerns amongst the old boys as Greig Barrie made it 2-0.

The Legends were holding their own but their resolve was broken in the 34th minute with a well worked free kick.

John Moir slipped the ball wide to Duncan Donald who delicately lifted the ball over the keeper and into the back of the net with a neat finish.

The second half was only a few minutes old when the Legends were awarded a penalty.

Manager Gary Kirk immediately brought himself onto the park but his spot kick struck the inside of the post before travelling across the face of goal and being cleared at which point he promptly substituted himself back off.

With 56 minutes on the clock the old boys did manage to reduce the deficit with Lee Kirby providing the finish however the gap was soon restored just two minutes later when Greig Barrie made it four goals in two games.

In the 79th minute Lee Munro made it 5-1 converting a Moir cut back at the back post as the Legends legs tired but there was still a bit of life left in the veterans and in the 82nd minutes Lee Kirby made it 5-2 from the spot.

Thistle – S Kirk, R Watt, D Donald, S Walker, L McLuckie, M Smith, S Walker, R Simpson, K Jukes, G Barrie, R Anderson.

Subs – J Moir, L Munro, P Buchanan, J Gordon, C Foulkes, D Murray, K Ross.

Legends – C Murray, R Thomson, S Tweed, M Davidson, A Armitt, C Dunstan, R Stuart, L Kirby, P Tulleth, W Kerr, N Hallam.

Subs – R Burns, M Laurie, P McLaughlin, S Dunn, A Murray, G Kirk, G Henderson, C Halley.

On Saturday)a combination of the first and second team travel to Aberdeen to face Glendale in a challenge match with a 2pm kick off at Corbie Park then on Wednesday City Rovers visit at 7pm.