Fife Thistle’s league match hopes are washed out

The rain was the only winner last Saturday when Fife Thistle saw a rare postponement at Balmullo when their league match against Fife Athletic fell foul to a waterlogged pitch.

Tomorrow (Saturday) there is a break from league duty when Thistle play host to fellow high flyers Lochgelly United in the second round of the Taylor Sullivan Cup. Both sides have made strong starts to the campaign with United having only suffered one domestic defeat which came against Thistle in the league.

The winners will face Auchtermuchty Bellvue or St Andrews University. Kick off 2pm.