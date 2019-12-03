Fifer John wins soccer league in America

An American soccer team recently won its first ever league title, and was led by their head coach from Glenrothes.

John Dunn, a former pupil at the town’s Glenwood High School, took his team, Indiana Tech Warriors, to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Title for the very first time in the team’s history – then added their maiden Conference Cup for good measure.

Mum Caroline says the American adventure for the 28-year-old started 10 years ago.

“John loved playing football ever since he was young,” she said.

“He played as a goalkeeper and it all started for him from there.

“As he got older he was keen to keep his football going.

“There wasn’t much happening here in Scotland for him so he looked in to scholarships abroad and was offered a few.

“Then, just before he turned 18 in 2009 he decided to accept an offer in West Virginia where he did his soccer scholarship for four years.

“He graduated and then after that he studied for a Masters as well.

“He’s done really well since then and his career is progressing.”

Caroline added that she thinks John’s story could act as an inspiration to others.

“I think it shows to anyone who was thinking of going down that route that it’s possible to do it and be a success,” she said.

“He’s really settled there in Fort Wayne, Indiana and is loving his life, married with a daughter.”

The Warriors’ title win took them to their first appearance in the NAIA National Tournament.

In the first round they beat California’s Vanguard 2-0 but in their next tie they were matched with the number three seeds Mobile Alabama Rams,

Ultimately they proved too strong and the Warriors went down by the same scoreline.

Despite that, Caroline says that she is very proud of John’s achievements and says he is always cheered on back home in Fife.

“We’ve been out there a few times but we always try to watch the games when they’re on back here.

“They are usually streamed online so we always watch them no matter what time they’re on,” she said.

“That can be at 5 o’clock or even midnight sometimes!”

She added: “We’re very proud of him.”