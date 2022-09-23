Fifer Kieron Bowie proves to be star man after scoring on first start for Scotland under-21s

Fifer Kieron Bowie playing for Northampton Town against Rochdale last Saturday (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Kirkcaldy-born 20-year-old, picking up his second age-grade cap, opened the scoring for gaffer Scot Gemmill’s team in the first instalment of a friendly double-header against Northern Ireland at Belfast’s Blanchflower Stadium with 35 minutes on the clock.

Bowie proved to be a star man as he got his head to a Connor Smith free-kick to direct the ball past home goalkeeper Dermott Mee.

The Scots’ other goals were scored by Ben Doak two minutes later, after being put through by Michael Craig, and Josh Mulligan on 57 minutes, firing in the rebound after a Tommy Conway shot hit the woodwork.

Kieron Bowie making his debut for Scotland's under-21s against Northern Ireland at the C&G Systems Stadium in Dumbarton in June 2021 (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Chris McKee got one back for the hosts on 73 minutes but that concluded the evening’s scoring.

Gemmill’s side continue their preparations for next year’s European championship qualifying campaign with another friendly against the Northern Irish on Sunday at Paisley’s St Mirren Park, also known as the SMiSA Stadium, with kick-off at 2pm.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £3 for concessions. For details, go to https://www.stmirren.com/

Bowie, previously at Glenrothes Strollers and with the old Fife Elite Football Academy, joined Raith, the team he supports, at the age of 16 in 2019, making four appearances towards the end of the 2018-19 season and 35 in all competitions the following campaign, scoring ten goals ast the Fifers secured the League 1 title and promotion to the Scottish Championship.

He moved south of the border to English Premier League side Fulham in July 2020, going out on a season-long loan to English Football League 2 outfit Northampton Town in July this year.