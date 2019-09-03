Fifers enjoy a feelgood factor at Bayview

East Fife travel to Forfar this weekend aiming to preserve their undefeated start to the new league season.

Bayview boss Darren Young puts the excellent current form down to a ‘feelgood factor’ in the dressing room, helped no end by results like Saturday’s 4-2 derby win against Raith Rovers.

Just like they had seven days previous after a 4-1 win over Airdrie, the Methil men left the park with the cheers of the home fans ringing in their ears.

And gaffer Young has urged his men to continue to savour the momentum the side is building.

“It’s been brilliant all over the park,” said the Fife gaffer.

“For me, defensively we’ve been rock solid and it comes from having a solid base which starts from the front and works its way back.

“We work from there and get our chances.

“Some of the football we’ve been playing has been outstanding.

“We’re getting the ball down and passing it.

“They get on at each other at times but it’s all done in the right way, so if someone is making a mistake the rest are backing them up and encouraging them.

“There’s a feel good factor in the dressing room which you can see on a Tuesday and Thursday in training.”

East Fife started Saturday’s derby as underdogs against the league leaders but, apart from an early wobble, never looked under any threat.

“We had a feeling we would get the result and we did,” added Young.

“The team talk was go and play the same as last week and keep the same standards.”

Kyle Bell and Chris Duggan are injury doubts for the trip to Station Park to meet a Forfar side who sit just a point behind the Fifers.