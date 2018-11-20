Fifers up for the cup against the Wee Gers

East Fife are looking forward to their Scottish Cup third round tie away to Berwick Rangers on Saturday, after letting a two goal lead slip last Saturday at Airdrie.

Following the disappointing 4-2 collapse in last weekend’s league defeat, the Fifers travel south hoping for a victory to see them into the next round and a possible lucrative draw, with the Premiership sides entering the competition.

Midfielder Scott Agnew revealed that he and his teammates are looking to bounce back from Saturday’s loss this weekend with a trip across the border to Berwick-Upon-Tweed for the Scottish Cup tie.

He said: “We are looking forward to it. It’s another cup so we are looking to progress as far as we can in that.

“It’s a wee break from the league. I would rather have had the wee break with three points but unfortunately it was not to be.

“I think we showed last week after a couple of setbacks that we’ve got enough in the dressing room to bounce back from defeats. We will be looking to do that in Berwick, and then leading into the next league game.”

East Fife manager Darren Young is also eagerly anticipating the break from league action for the cup clash. He said: “It’s a chance to go and progress in the cup. We hope to get through and get a decent draw in the next round.”

The Fifers’ opponents on Saturday at Shielfield Park are currently sitting eighth in Scottish League Two following their 2-0 home victory last weekend against bottom side Albion Rovers.

Young added: “It should be good. They got a good win at the weekend so their tails will be up, but it’s another hard game for us. We need to be on our game. They also have a new manager which can have an effect on the players.”