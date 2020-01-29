Fifers urged to make the most of their time at home

Darren Young wants his East Fife side to take advantage of the home comforts they’ll be afforded over the next four weeks.

The Bayview side host Dumbarton this weekend before making the trip to face Falkirk.

Then follow back to back home games against Peterhead and Stranraer, offering the Fifers the chance to get back on the winning trail.

On Saturday the Methil men left Broadwood with nothing to show for their troubles, going down 2-1.

This weekend Jim Duffy’s Dumbarton arrive at Bayview aiming to cut into East Fife’s advantage over them.

It’s the proverbial six-pointer, with Dumbarton knowing a win will take them to within a point of East Fife who themselves know victory can see them kick clear.

Young said: “You always want to take it one game at a time but we have to make the most of these home games that we have coming up and get back on a winning run.

“We’re still fourth in the league and there’s a lot to play for; it won’t but until the final quarter when things start to really count.

“Nothing is lost in January and nothing is won.”

Young felt his side were hard done by at the weekend, with a disallowed Anton Dowds effort in the second half for offside frustrating both he and the Fife support.

The boss has confirmed that on-loan Celtic defender Daniel Church has ended his spell at the club.

He returns to Parkhead and the Fife boss is still keen to add fresh faces.

“We’re still working away behind the scenes to see what’s out there,” he said.

“I enquired about Christophe Berra but it looks like he has something else lined up.

“If you don’t ask, you don’t get.”